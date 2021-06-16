Volunteers can ‘get connected’ at expo Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anyone looking to volunteer will be able to learn about a number of opportunities at the Volunteer Center’s annual “Get Connected Volunteer Expo” Thursday afternoon.

“With summer’s arrival, we are getting back to our pre-pandemic normal. The Volunteer Expo provides a perfect opportunity to reignite your passions, explore new interests and connect with nonprofit agencies in our area that are doing the day to day hard work to create a difference in our community. We can all do our part to help,” said Executive Director Ani Etter.

The Volunteer Expo offers an opportunity for current volunteers or those interested in learning more about volunteering in the Fort Wayne community, to meet with area non-profits and civic based organizations, the Volunteer Center said. Attendees can speak directly with agency representatives, learn about their missions, goals and current volunteer needs all in one convenient location. Opportunities for volunteering from home will also be available.

The expo will take place Thursday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Glenbrook Square Mall, 4201 Coldwater Road, in the lower level near the food court. The Volunteer Center said there are currently 38 organizations planning to attend.

COVID-19 precautions per Glenbrook Mall requirements will be followed, the center said.