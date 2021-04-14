Volunteer at Salamonie Lake for National Volunteer Week

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Salamonie Lake is kicking off National Volunteer Week on April 19 at 9 a.m. with a variety of volunteer work-related activities. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said to check in at the Interpretive / Nature Center for the instructions for activities.

Volunteer activities will include but are not limited to: gardening, trail maintenance, pond clean up, invasive species removal, with other options available to suit your special needs and desires. The DNR said to call in advance to discuss personal preferences at 260-468-2127.

Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather and “Mother Nature’s surprise:” wear suitable clothing, boots/shoes, sun screen, hats and bug spray. Most tools provided. Any volunteer who has their own hand tools is feel free to use them, however, no chainsaws are allowed.

Volunteer work days throughout the summer include:

May 17 at 9 a.m.

June 21 at 9 a.m.

July 26 at 9 a.m.

Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

In compliance with Back on Track Indiana, the DNR said CDC social distancing guidelines and use of face coverings if indoors or closer than six feet will be practiced.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Rd in Andrews.