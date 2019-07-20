Voices of Unity Youth Choir to perform ‘Music of the Movies’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Voices of Unity Youth Choir is taking the audience to the cinema with their concert performance on Saturday.

The world champion choir is comprised of youth ages 7-19 and is directed by Mashall White. The concert’s theme is “A Tribute to the Music of Movies” as they perform songs from various films including “The Greatest Showman” and “Titanic”.

“There’s action movies, there’s dramas, there’s comedy and we’re going to be doing songs from every one of those so expect everything.” said soloist Chip Clark.

The concert will be held at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost $16 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, and $6 for children 12 and under. You can purchase them online at upaf.com or at the door.