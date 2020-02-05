Vocational education topic of President Trump’s State of the Union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night offered what he visions for our country’s future. He spoke on many topics, including education.

Part of the speech included adding more vocational and technical education to high schools.

“My budget also contains an exciting vision for our nation’s high schools. Tonight, I ask Congress to support our students and back my plan to offer vocational and technical education in every single high school in America,” said President Trump during his address.

The Director of Communications for Northeast Indiana WORKS Rick Farrant says in our area, we’re already there.

“In northeast Indiana it’s available to anyone. If not through the school, if through one of these CTE districts. So, almost anyone can avail themselves of the opportunity,” says Farrant.

Locally, Northeast Indiana WORKS refers to vocational and technical education as CTE, or career and technical education. That includes skills like machine programming and welding, more hands-on trades.

“So, one of the things we’ve done is said, “Let’s give students a full-plate of options.””

Those options include helping students receive career certificates while in school, or mentoring at-risk students even after graduation.

Farrant says one thing the does need worked on is educating parents and students on their options with their education.

“Not every student that is in high school is suited for going to college, or is just not interested in going to college. This not a matter of, some of the people go into CTE could do just fine in college, but they’re interested in working with their hands.

Farrant says with the state’s laser focus and Governor Eric Holcomb’s support of CTE programs, he believes funding will continue to increase.

To learn more about Northeast Indiana WORKS, click here.