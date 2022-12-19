FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday.
The restrictions- which Parkview said are temporary- include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
“Health care providers across the country are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations and cases of serious respiratory viruses, and Allen County has not escaped the trend,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein. “Visitation policies are proactive measures to lessen the effects on hospitals and help stop the spread of disease among some of the most vulnerable in our community.”
The announcement can be found on the health system’s website. Details are below:
Effective Monday, Dec. 19, all Parkview hospitals will implement temporary visitation restrictions due to widespread respiratory virus activity. The following restrictions will be imposed:
- No visitors younger than 12, and no visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms should visit patients. Symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, chills, body aches, sore throat and cough.
- Visitors are limited to no more than two at a time per patient.
- Masking is strongly encouraged as safety remains our priority.
Along with these restrictions specific to Parkview, the Department of Health urges Allen County residents to do the following to minimize the transmission of respiratory viruses:
- Get vaccinated. While there is no RSV vaccine, vaccines for flu and COVID-19 are widely available. All residents age 6 months and older should be vaccinated against influenza, unless there are known allergies to the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines also are available to anyone 6 months or older. Vaccines can be provided by the Allen County Department of Health. Super Shot also provides vaccines. Vaccine providers can also be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/.
- Stay home if you’re sick. All residents experiencing symptoms of respiratory diseases – including fever and muscle aches – should stay home from work or school. If treatment is needed, contact your primary health care provider.
- Wash hands frequently. Use soap and warm water, whenever possible. If they are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover coughs and sneezes. Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.
- Wear a mask, as required and/or recommended. Masks have been shown to help prevent spread of respiratory viruses such as flu and COVID-19.