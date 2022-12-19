FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday.

The restrictions- which Parkview said are temporary- include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.

“Health care providers across the country are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations and cases of serious respiratory viruses, and Allen County has not escaped the trend,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein. “Visitation policies are proactive measures to lessen the effects on hospitals and help stop the spread of disease among some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

The announcement can be found on the health system’s website. Details are below:

Effective Monday, Dec. 19, all Parkview hospitals will implement temporary visitation restrictions due to widespread respiratory virus activity. The following restrictions will be imposed:

No visitors younger than 12, and no visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms should visit patients. Symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, chills, body aches, sore throat and cough.

Visitors are limited to no more than two at a time per patient.

Masking is strongly encouraged as safety remains our priority.

Along with these restrictions specific to Parkview, the Department of Health urges Allen County residents to do the following to minimize the transmission of respiratory viruses: