Visiting the Johnny Appleseed Festival for the first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Can you smell the apples?

The 45th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Johnny Appleseed Park next to the Memorial Coliseum. The festival celebrates the life of John Chapman aka Johnny Appleseed, credited with bringing apples to northeast Indiana.

The festival offers food, demonstrations, crafts, antiques, military reenactment, farmer’s market and more!

While the festival is attended by thousands each year, one Fort Wayne resident has never been – wane.com reporter Ruben Solis. Our Taylor Williams took Ruben out the festival grounds Friday to give a taste of what he’ll experience this weekend.

To learn more about the Johnny Appleseed Festival, click here.