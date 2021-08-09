Visiting Nurse receives $50K grant from The Lutheran Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visiting Nurse announced it has received a $50,000 grant from The Lutheran Foundation to provide access to uninsured or underinsured individuals seeking palliative, hospice and grief support services.

“We are grateful for the support from The Lutheran Foundation,” said Leslie Friedel, Visiting Nurse CEO. “Visiting Nurse and The Lutheran Foundation have had a long partnership and our goals are the same: to provide access to healthcare and ease suffering in our community.”

In 2020, Visiting Nurse provided more than $240,000 in charity care for those without means to pay for care. As a northeast Indiana based non-profit hospice agency, Visiting Nurse said cares for anyone, regardless of the ability to pay for services, thanks to the support of community funders such as The Lutheran Foundation.

As a hospice provider, Visiting Nurse provides families with trained caregivers, social workers, non-denominational chaplains and volunteers who help share the weight of caring for the dying. Visiting Nurse said this includes both the support that is provided to patients and families through hospice and palliative care as well as the grief services that are provided at no charge, to any adult in the community who has experienced the death of a loved one.

For more information on Visiting Nurse’s services, please call 800-288-4111 or visit www.vnfw.org.