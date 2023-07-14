FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 54th Three Rivers Festival brings in people from all over. Were not talking about the festival goers, the vendors travel miles and states to be apart of the nine day festival.

On Friday, WANE 15 spoke with vendors at the Emporium and Junk Food Alley about what festival week has been like for them. Overall, the experience has extraordinary.

“Sales have been really really good,” said Abi Pease, works at Artic Ice in Junk Food Alley. “Tuesday was a really busy day, its gets busy around 5 because everyone is getting off of work.”

Vendors at the Emporium range from people who sell hats and toys for kids, to businesses that help families prep for the next steps for loved ones near the end of their life.

“It’s really been going great, outside of the heat,” said Mary Wolff, pre-planning advisor for Dignity Memorial. “We have a lot of people who are receptive to it.”

Other vendors are at the festival for the first time and have fun with their customers.

Junk Food Alley is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Emporium is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.