FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ever wondered what a Christmas village looks like in person? Well now is the chance for you to visit one with Kris Kringle Village at the Arts Campus.

Anthis Career Center students and the Fort Wayne Ballet have transformed the Arts United Center into Kris Kringle Village to help celebrate the return of The Nutcracker.

The village is modeled after a traditional German Christmas Market to celebrate the holidays and feature local vendors and entertainment. The village will run alongside the Nutcraker’s weekend performances so you can stop by the village before heading into the theatre to dance with the sugar plum fairies.

The village hours are;

10 a.m – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2nd December 2023

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, 3rd December 2023

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 9th December 2023

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, 10th December 2023

The Arts United Center is located at 303 E Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

To see a full list of vendors and to purchase tickets to see The Nutcracker presented by the Fort Wayne Ballet head to their website.