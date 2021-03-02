Visit Fort Wayne’s largest bridal show this Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, the Bridal Spectacular is returning to the Conference Center at the Memorial Coliseum from noon to 4 p.m.

The Bridal Spectacular and Beyond will have over 75 vendors including categories such as DJ’s, formal wear designers, venue options, hair and make-up, photographers, florists, invitation designers, photo booths, travel agents, cakes, caterers and more.

“Everything a bride will need to plan the perfect wedding, all in one place, for one day only!” the press release said.

Tickets are $10 at the door, children age 12 and under are free. Brides can pre-register at here. All pre-registered brides will get a $200 gift card at the show, the press release said. There will also be door prizes for the brides all day.

All vendors will be wearing masks and organizers are asking that all people entering the show wear a mask as well. We have spaced out the show to allow for social distancing as well.

For more information visit, www.fortwaynebrides.com or contact Tracy Sweeney at 260-438-3395 or totalconceptstracy@gmail.com