FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Christmas is still over a month away, some Fort Wayne families have already decked out their yard with enough decorations to go around for a whole neighborhood.

Visit Fort Wayne highlights some of those extraordinary houses with elaborate decorations in its annual “Dazzling Holiday Houses” list.

The list, which features 35 local houses, has been around since 2011 to provide a “labor of love” for the community.

Some of the decorations featured nods to classic Christmas movies such as “A Christmas Story,” while other houses featured displays with more than 50,000 lights.

Starting Dec. 1, people can submit their pick for the best Christmas decorations on Visit Fort Wayne’s website, with the voting deadline being Jan. 11, 2023.