Visit Fort Wayne says MLK Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you plan on participating in Savor Fort Wayne this weekend, you may experience more visitors in town than normal.

According to Visit Fort Wayne, the MLK Day weekend is traditionally one of the busiest Fort Wayne sees every year due to sporting and music events. This year, Visit Fort Wayne projects around $1.5 million to be brought into the city.

More than just money, officials say the events will help boost Fort Wayne’s image.

“It also enhances our community’s image, and that helps with some traditional economic development activities,” said Dan O’Connell, Visit Fort Wayne’s President and CEO. “I also think it helps residents in our community be able to enjoy these events because we have these venues that help entertain and host visitors.”

The weekend’s events are expected to bring more than 18,000 visitors to the Summit City.