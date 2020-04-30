Visit Fort Wayne: Pandemic causing ‘absolutely devastating’ impact on local tourism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The people with the Summit City’s tourism organization, Visit Fort Wayne, have asked for local residents to help the industry bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The public health emergency has caused between $200 million and $300 million in lost revenue for the local economy, according to Visit’s President.

Dan O’Connell had a candid conversation with WANE 15 Thursday, explaining the “absolutely devastating” impact the pandemic has had on the community. He pointed out that going back to March, a long list of highly anticipated events were cancelled, including the NCAA championships at the Memorial Coliseum and several planned conventions.

“We’re going to be one of the last to come out of this,” O’Connell said. “Nobody knows what the new normal is going to be like. How to you gather people in an arena? How do you put people in a convention hall?”

Hotels have been seeing single digit occupancy

Hotels have been among the hardest hit businesses. O’Connell told WANE 15 Fort Wayne’s hotels have gotten to a single percentage occupancy rate during the crisis, forcing the discharge of hundreds of hospitality employees.

While few visitors have been staying in hotels, local residents who work in healthcare have been moving in, to avoid spreading the coronavirus to their families. According to O’Connell, hotels have also prepared to house members of the National Guard.

Hotels have also begun changing to allow for social distancing.

“I talked to one hotel that took out all their buffet counters and took out 18 tables,” O’Connell added. “It will be a whole different look to their hotel when they expect visitors to eventually come back.”

Tourism marketing changing in wake of pandemic

Dan O’Connel said he expects to see 12-24 months of behaviors changing in how people interact in groups.

“I think once a vaccine comes around, once people are confident they can visit with visitors and their neighbors and socialize in groups again, safely, we’ll get back to normal – a new normal,” O’Connell explained.

The marketing strategy of Visit Fort Wayne has started to change. The focus is shifting to attracting visitors from the ‘driving market,’ as opposed to visitors from across the country. Outdoor attractions like the Rivergreenway and Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will garner a lot of attention in late summer as people look for something to do.

“It will also be a lot of messaging that we’re a safe community,” O’Connell said. “That we’ve taken this seriously.”

The group has asked city residents to invite family members and friends to visit as part of a plan called “Host them Here.”

“We’re asking our residents to help us out of these doldrums,” O’Connell added. “Pull us out of this crisis by having people come visit Fort Wayne and to driver here to enjoy our hospitality.”