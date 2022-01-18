Visit Fort Wayne names new president, CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Visit Fort Wayne has a new leader.

Jill Boggs has been named the new president and CEO of the Fort Wayne convention and visitors bureau. She begins Feb. 14.

Boggs comes to Visit Fort Wayne from the Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau, where she was CEO. She has also served as the Assistant Vice President of University Marketing and Communications at Trine University and as the President and CEO of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Jill’s caliber and experience as the next leader of Visit Fort Wayne,” said Kelly Updike, President & CEO of the Embassy Theatre and Chair of the Visit Fort Wayne Board of Directors. “Jill’s strong knowledge of the destination marketing industry and its emerging trends, and her ability to connect that knowledge to a vision for growth, set her apart from other candidates we met in our national search. She also brings experience in economic development, marketing and staff development to our already-thriving organization. We are excited about Visit Fort Wayne’s growth potential.”

In her new role, Boggs will be responsible for the overall administration, supervision, and operation of Visit Fort Wayne.

“I am honored to be selected as chief executive of the organization that represents Allen County and Fort Wayne as a vibrant destination in the visitor economy,” said Boggs. “Having this opportunity to continue building upon a foundation of excellence, and to work alongside a team of experts, is quite frankly, a dream becoming reality.”