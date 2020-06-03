Visit Fort Wayne lists Fort Wayne’s black-owned restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wondering how you can support the black community and enjoy the some good food in the process? There’s a list for that.

Visit Fort Wayne on Tuesday published a list of restaurants owned by black people. The list features popular restaurants like Hideout 125 and Hop River Brewing to a slew of barbecue joints and soul food eateries.

The list also includes bakeries, food prep and carryout spots, groceries and franchises, each owned by black people.

“Fort Wayne, Indiana is known as a ‘City of Restaurants’ for a reason,” the post reads. “Read on to discover some of the Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, breweries, bakeries, and markets in Fort Wayne. From barbecue to soul food, and everything in between, your taste buds will thank you!”

Protests have raged around the nation calling for an end to racism and police brutality after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Since Friday, protests have been held daily in downtown Fort Wayne.