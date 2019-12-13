Here’s where you can find public art in Fort Wayne

A mural on the side of 816 Pint & Slice in downtown Fort Wayne is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne tourism bureau Visit Fort Wayne has launched an interactive map to find public art and murals in the downtown area.

Located at VisitFortWayne.com/publicart, residents and visitors to the city can locate nearly 30 murals, sculptures and statues in and around downtown Fort Wayne. The interactive map includes directions to each artsy attraction, as well as information about the pieces and the artists.

“Our city is being filled with beautiful murals that span whole alley walls and new innovative sculptures that are truly making this city a premiere art destination,” the VisitFortWayne.com website reads.

A collection of public art and murals in downtown Fort Wayne is shown on the Visit Fort Wayne website.