FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Looking to save on the Summit City’s top attractions? Visit Fort Wayne offers its ‘Winter Adventure Pass’ through the end of April. This 3-day pass includes free admission to six attractions, the Allen County Public Library, Botanical Conservatory, Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum, Science Central, History Center, and Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

Visit Fort Wayne encourages residents to take advantage of this pass and see mire of their city.

“I think wherever you live, you don’t take the time to explore the great things in your own community,” VP of Marketing and communications Kristen Guthrie said. “I think this is a really fun opportunity for residents to pretend their visitors for a day, a lot of these museums and attractions have a new exhibits,” said Guthrie.

The pass is $24 for children and $30 for adults.