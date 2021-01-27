Virtual workshop to be held for city’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is holding a virtual workshop to answer questions about the application process for the City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant program.

The city said the program is designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement. Accepted projects must enhance the aesthetics of the neighborhood, provide a clear community benefit, be accessible to all residents and increase civic pride.

The online workshop will be held on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the City of Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Facebook page.

During the workshop city staff will explain the grant process and participants can get assistance with refining applications. The workshop and coordination of the projects will be led by the neighborhood presidents and association members.

Information and guidelines about the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program can be found here.

The City’s Community Development Division may award grants up to $5,000 for neighborhoods registered with the city. A simple registration form is available on the City’s Neighborhoods webpage.

The city began accepting applications for the 2021 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program in December 2020.