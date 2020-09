FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease. An annual walk is still scheduled to help end Alzheimer’s.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be virtual on Saturday, October 3rd. However, you can stop by Parkview Field to see the Promise Garden from your car.

The virtual opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. It’s emceed by WANE 15’s Terra Brantley.

