Virtual town hall airing Wednesday on WANE 15 to feature Mayor Tom Henry

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) WANE 15 will air a second exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “IN Focus: A Coronavirus Town Hall,” on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The show will feature two members of Indiana’s delegation to the U.S. House Representatives, mayors from six of the state’s largest cities, and several state economic officials.

The Town Hall will include U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks (R-5), U.S. Rep. Andre Carson (D-7), Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D), Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (R), Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett (R), South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D), Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (D), Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness (R), Indiana Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne, Indiana Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kevin Brinegar and other guests. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all participants will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WXIN-TV and WTTV-TV in Indianapolis. The live broadcast will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and the livestream will continue until 8:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can submit their questions at http://FOX59.com/questions.

The television broadcast will be hosted by FOX59 anchor and political affairs reporter Dan Spehler, along with FOX59 anchor Fanchon Stinger and CBS4 anchor Bob Donaldson.

The Town Hall will begin by addressing the topics of unemployment benefits, stimulus money and the Heroes Act. From there, the discussion will turn to reopening businesses, work protections and the PPP. Finally, the state’s mayors will answer questions on how they are working to re-start their local economies. Participants will answer questions from hosts as well as those submitted by viewers.