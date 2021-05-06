Virtual public meeting to be held for upcoming Pontiac St and Wayne Trace roundabout project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department and 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker is holding a virtual public meeting for an upcoming project at the Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace roundabout.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Facebook.com/FWNeighborhoods. The public is encouraged to submit questions in the comment section during the meeting and fill out a brief survey providing input on the project.

During the meeting, the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department said it will discuss the purpose of the project and its benefit to the community.