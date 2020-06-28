Virtual Pedal, Paddle, Play still going on, funds raised will help make new trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pedal, Paddle Play is happening right now! The annual event has gone virtual, but the organization that hosts it says registration is down.

“Pedal, Paddle, Play this year has gone virtual so that we can maintain social distancing, but still have this annual fundraiser for the Northeast Indiana Water Trails,” says Kyle Quandt, from Northeast Indiana Water Trails.

All you need to do for the event is be on the water or bike and take a picture. You’ll then post it to social media with #PedalPaddlePlay2020. If you don’t have social media, you’re asked to use the contact form on Northeast Indiana Water Trails’s website.

“Each photo you send us gets you an entry into our prize drawing, which we have tons of amazing prizes donated from around the region, including the grand prize package of a kayak donated from Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot,” says Quandt.

Quandt says registration for Pedal, Paddle, Play is down this year than previous years. She says it might be because people look forward to the community gathering.

This is our only fundraiser, this is the only way Northeast Indiana Water Trails gets any funds to do what we do, which is increase access to waters in Northeast Indiana, as well as providing safety provisions for folks… So, this year funds raised for the Pedal Paddle and Play were going to be used to assist the Wells County Trails group on a, about a 6 hour paddle from just east of Bluffton to Markle, where we would put in safety signage where it was needed, we would put in trail head signage, we would help with creating maps and having events out there for folks to go out and take advantage of that water trails. So, if we don’t raise funds we won’t be able to do as much as we want to do, as much as what’s really needed to turn that into an actual water trail.”

Pedal, Paddle Play goes through July 15th. It costs $20 for one person, and $35 for a pair. Registration includes a t-shirt.

Click here to register.