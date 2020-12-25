Virtual holiday services maintain Christmas spirit

FORT WAYNE, (WANE) – Many church services were changed by COVID-19 this Christmas. Many were virtual and some didn’t happen at all.

“It’s really hard on special days like this not to be there,” said Gary Erdos, Senior Pastor of Trinity English Lutheran Church, of the Christmas Eve service.

Usually, upwards of 1,300 people attend their four Christmas Eve services. Erdos and his staff decided back in October to pre-tape the programs this year and post them online for the holiday season. One of the services was shot outside and another is on a farm with a camel.

“Hopefully it draws people in,” he said. “It’s not the same as being there, but you’re able to think about Christmas and think about it’s meaning.”

Churches like New Covenant Worship Center understand the gravity of COVID safety.

“We have to really take it serious,” said Senior Pastor Luther Whitfield. “We lost a great associate pastor and this year I lost my own sister because of COVID complications and so there are many of us who have unfortunately been down that road this year.”

He said their New Year’s Eve service will be streamed online and the message will be hopeful.

“There are some good things that happened besides all the craziness that have gone on this year,” he said. “There are some things that we definitely need to celebrate.”

Pastor Gary maintains the same optimism.

“We’ll be back next year,” he said. “We’re hoping as vaccines roll out, people’s health improves, we’ll be back.”