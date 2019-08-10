Virtual emergency operations center comes to Allen county

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County is taking steps to bolster its crisis management coordination strategies with plans to implement a virtual emergency operation center.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners approved a contract Friday between the county’s Office of Homeland Security and Grey Wall Software of New Haven, Conn.

The contract approves the use of the company’s Veoci software system to manage emergencies and run drills in preparation for emergencies.

Bernie Beier, Homeland Security director, told the commissioner that the Veoci system will give his office a platform to provide near real-time information and collaboration between local government departments and jurisdictions during emergency events.

The first year of the contract will cost the county $25,000 for the software, its implementation, and training on how to used the system. Afterward, the county would pay an annual software subscription fee of $15,000.