Virtual costume contest to support Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House

As so many non-profits have experienced, Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House had to come up with a new way to raise money in the middle of a pandemic.

The planned Hopeloween Gala for the end of October is now a bit different. The live event is canceled, but as its website says, HOPE is never canceled. So, in its place, an online cotume contest will give the community a chance to support the Hope House and have some creative fun.

The Boo Baby Halloween Costume Contest is a chance to showcase adorable kiddos dressed up for Halloween and people can vote for their favorite with their dollars. The winner will be featured on a Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House billboard in Fort Wayne.

Voting goes from October 19 to October 29.

Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House offers temporary housing to parents and families of children getting care in a hospital. While a small fee is accepted, a family is never turned away for inability to pay. That’s why fundraisers are so important to keep the Hope House’s mission going.