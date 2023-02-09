FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Footage is circulating social media of a Homestead High School student in blackface, prompting outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools.

The post began circulating this week, however, SACS administration said it was originally posted last summer. It includes a picture of a girl, smiling, in blackface. There’s also a video of another girl making offensive comments about Harriet Tubman.

Many commenters found the post even more offensive due to the timing of Black History Month.

The Instagram account that originally shared the post livestreamed a video Thursday morning of students protesting at Homestead and voicing their concerns. WANE 15 has a crew headed to the protest.

WANE 15 has also learned there was apparently a meeting between minority students and administrators.

Here’s an email sent to families in Southwest Allen County Schools:

SACS Community,

The purpose of this message is to acknowledge awareness of a situation and communicate with our students, staff, parents and community.

The district is aware of a social media post involving a Homestead High School student. The image, although taken last summer, is circulating now, and is highly offensive and no way represents our district’s values and efforts to provide a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students. The student involved is not on campus today and we are working to take appropriate next steps.

We take great comfort knowing our student body will not standby or be a part of intolerance and hate. Not only did they make us aware of the image, sharing it with the staff, many of our students stood in unity in a peaceful protest prior to the start of school this morning.

Recognizing a incident of this nature will affect not only our students but our entire community, we will be communicating further with you later today. We are working with our students now.

SACS District Office

Statistics

The latest data from Indiana’s Department of Education shows 5.3% of Homestead students were Black or African-American as of the 2020-2021 school year. That accounts for 163 students out of 2,503 enrolled in the high school.

Nearly 78% of Homestead students are white, and all the minorities combined represent 572 students.

Families can look at population and diversity data for any high school in Indiana on the website for IDOE.

