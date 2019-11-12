‘Violins of Hope’ opens exhibit at Museum of Art

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Violins of Hope exhibit opened at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art Monday evening.

Violin maker Amnon Weinstein has spent 20 years tracking down the violins and repairing them to be played.

For the next two weeks around the city, various events will be held to talk about about the Holocaust, to inform, and remember.

The Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic are leading over 25 organizations for Violins of Hope.

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.

The instruments survived concentration camps, pogroms, and long journeys. They’ve been restored to tell remarkable stories of justice and free expression.

Violins of Home will be in Fort Wayne from November 9th through the 24th.

For more information about the various events, click here.