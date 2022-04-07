FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plans to construct 102 units on about four acres on the southeast side of town were filed this week with the Allen County Plan Commission.

Violet’s Garden is planned for the area bounded by Decatur Road, South Anthony Boulevard, and Fox Point Trail, where the Villa Capri Apartments complex is located, according to a site plan.

The plans call for four cul-de-sacs, and five common areas of varying sizes in the complex. The units will be three story, the plans indicate.

When the units are constructed, they will help fill the housing void the area is currently facing. There are only 150 houses for sale when the market normally has about 2,500, realtors say.

Efforts today to reach the developer Josh Pranger of Pranger Group in Fort Wayne were unsuccessful.

WANE will bring more news on this development when more information is available.