Vintage Motor Car Club of America turns back the clock in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne turned back the clock to the time of poodle skirts, sock hops, bouffant hair and drive-in movies as the Vintage Motor Car Club of America showed off the ’50s and ’60s cars.

The group of 42 cars and 79 people is touring and made a stop at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant and the Veterans National memorial Shrine and Museum to show off cars from across the country.

“We look for venues that they can visit and a reason to drive there, so we are looking to drive the cars and you look for places to go,” said Frank Guzik, Summit City Chapter Board Member of Vintage Motor Car Club of America.

Guzik said on Tuesday the group will be in Huntington to continue the Great Lakes Regional Auto Tour.