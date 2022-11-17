FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vincent Village hosted its annual “A Place at our Table” dinner Thursday night as a fundraising event for its many causes.

The dinner is one of two fundraising events the organization hosts each year, with the other being the “Art Show” youth services event.

Both events allow Vincent Village to celebrate its accomplishments with the community.

Vincent Village’s main goal is to eliminate generational cycles of homelessness and provide homeless families with care, training and resources.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker is the executive director of Vincent Village.

WANE 15 evening anchor Dirk Rowley served as an emcee for the banquet.