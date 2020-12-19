Vigil to be held Saturday to remember murdered teenager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Saturday marks the one-year “angelversary” of Dominique Taylor’s murder, a candlelight vigil will be held in her honor.

The vigil starts at 5 p.m. at 7910 South Anthony Blvd. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and light a candle on their dashboards.

Taylor’s mom plans to pass out 200 dinners and packages from Big Mommas Kitchen.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Taylor was lured to the Villa Capri Apartment complex and was shot to death for refusing to get out of her car.

16-year-olds Dawann Martin Junior and Senaca James have been charged with murder in the shooting. Their next trial date is in 6 months. They will be seen an adults in court.

WANE 15 will provide an inside look at the vigil at 11 p.m.

