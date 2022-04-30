FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A vigil was held on Saturday for a homicide-suicide that happened in Fort Wayne earlier this week.

A crowd gathered during a vigil for the murder-suicide of Alize Chablis Wiley and Kesaun Hunter.





The vigil was held at Cheviot drive, where the tragedy took place.

Alize Chablis Wiley, 21, and Kesaun Hunter, 20, were found dead in an apartment early Thursday. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said it was a homicide-suicide.

According to the coroner’s office, Wiley died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Hunter died of a gunshot wound to the head, a suicide.