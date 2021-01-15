Viewers react to Biden’s “America Rescue Plan”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden’s unveiled his $1.9 trillion Coronavirus plan.

WANE 15 went to social media to get some of your thoughts on the plan. Some of you were encouraged by what you heard, others not so much.

To recap, Biden announced plans to issue another round of stimulus checks. They would be $1,400 and most Americans would receive them.

Biden has also set a goal of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days and increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

For weeks there have been rumors that he would roll out a student loan forgiveness plan but that didn’t happen. Though he did mention teachers and education, Biden didn’t move educators higher on the list when it comes to getting the COVID vaccine.

WANE 15 reached out to area college students to hear what they had to say. A student from Manchester University says the President-elect’s speech gave him hope for the future, but he’s airing on the side of caution.

“I was watching the whole thing and the one thing I just wanted to hear him mention was college students and I didn’t hear it,” Manchester University junior John Gallatin said. “So I’m very disappointed that but I am hoping and have an optimistic feel. Party politics is a very controversial but he is working for the people.”

Next Wednesday, Biden will be sworn in as president and should release more of his plan.

If you would like to share your opinion you can do so on WANE 15’s Facebook page.