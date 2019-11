HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Three local high schoolers are getting ready to represent northeast Indiana in the Big Apple.

Arianna Betterly, Dylinn Hertel and Lauryne Pearson will march and cheer in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The three girls are juniors at Huntington North High School. They say they submitted a tryout video back in July in order to get picked for the parade.