View: Behind the scenes look at Portillo’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — The Beef Bus has made its way to Fort Wayne.

Portillo’s food truck will be in various locations around the city as of Monday to show off their Chicago-style favorites, including Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs and cheese fries.

A rendering of Portillo’s Fort Wayne location is shown.

The truck comes as a sneak peek to Portillo’s new location just off Glenbrook Square Mall, near the intersection of West Coliseum Road and Speedway Drive. The company has said it plans to open the location, which will feature an outdoor patio and double drive-thru, later this year.

Also starting Monday, Portillo’s will begin hiring more than 100 people for its new location. Interested applicants can visit portillos.com/careers or text “Portillos” to 25000 to set up an interview.

If you make it past your first interview, you will receive a free meal on Portillo’s.

To learn where the Beef Bus is in Fort Wayne, follow Portillo’s on Instagram and Twitter.