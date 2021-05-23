Vietnam War Memorial opening soon; DETAILS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After six months under construction and a whole lot of planning, the Vietnam War Memorial will open next Saturday.

The dedication ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at 2122 O’Day Road.

Due to the expected large turnout for this event, parking is available at BAE Systems parking lot, 5001 US HWY 30 W, across from Sweetwater Sound. Buses will shuttle you to and from the event. Handicap Wheelchair Parking will be offered at the shrine.

Plenty of activities, entertainment and refreshments will be at the event. For more information visit the website.