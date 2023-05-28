FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is another free lecture series you can attend at the History Center. It’s part of the George R. Mather Lecture Series.

Councilman Geoff Paddock will be part of the next lecture. He stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the topic.

The next George R. Mather Lecture Series is on Sunday, June 4 at the History Center. The lecture starts at 2 p.m. It’s free to attend. The topic for June 4 is Browne and Hartke: Two Views of the Vietnam War. You can click here to learn more.