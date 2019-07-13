Vietnam Vets honored at TRF Parade

Vietnam veterans were honored at the Three Rivers Festival Parade as it was themed the Summer of ’69 to honor those who were overseas 50 years ago.

Saturday was the 2019 Three Rivers Festival Parade. Vietnam Veterans walked away feeling humbled and grateful as the theme was partially a recognition of them.

The theme of the parade was “Summer of ’69.” Part of that theme was honoring Vietnam veterans by inviting them to participate in the parade on the Honor Flight Float. That float was greeted with standing ovations, salutes and shouts of thank you toward those veterans.

“Fabulous, it’s always fabulous having all these people see the Honor Flight Veterans and their enthusiasm in waving and saying “Thank you’,” Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Fritz Bultemeyer, who served in Vietnam. “That goes a long way and that’s all people have to say is ‘thank you’ and we veterans really appreciate that.”

WANE 15 partnered with Honor Flight to participate in the parade with them. it wasn’t just the veterans who felt honored to be there.

“What a thrill for WANE 15 to be walking beside these heroes to hear the cheers,” said WANE 15’s Pat Hoffmann who’s worked with veterans in the past. “They didn’t get the cheers they deserved when they came back home and so to hear the people appreciate them and show them that love and to be beside that with WANE 15 it was a great honor.”

Hoffmann said the significance of the theme was not lost on the parade participants.

“The Summer of ’69 all these guys were in Vietnam, serving when this festival was born. For them now to be back 50 years later and to hear that applause and the thank you and to be able to be side by side with WANE 15, that was an experience i’ll never forget,” Hoffmann said.

Three Rivers Festival continues throughout next week. You can find a whole list of events here