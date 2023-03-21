FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is paying tribute to local veterans of the Vietnam War this Saturday.

The names of the veterans being honored are forever inscribed on the Vietnam Wall, located at 2122 O’Day Road.

The event will open with the Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of the National Anthem by Lisa McDavid. The guest speaker, former Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Goshert, is a local veteran that flew helicopters in Vietnam.

A dozen veterans from the area will then read the names of all the Allen County soldiers and veterans from nearby counties that made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. Teresa Collins, a retired Air Force nurse, will read the names of the eight women nurses from the Vietnam Wall.

While National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29, the event was scheduled for the weekend to allow more families to attend.The tribute will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information regarding the event, you can contact Vice Commander Eric Johnson at (260) 438-0726.