FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local museum Saturday is honoring Vietnam veterans with a free gathering.

Event organizers with the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum said a gift of gratitude will be presented to Indiana residents who served in the military during the Vietnam War, between 1955 and 1975. A meal is provided.

Veterans are invited to bring military service photos or any mementos for a show and tell. There will be assistance on site to learn more about federal and state benefits.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Vietnam Healing Wall on the museum grounds is open to the public 24/7. For more information on the museum, visit the website. Contact 260-312-4633 for information about Saturday’s event.