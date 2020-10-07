Video: Walk to School Day in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne students participated in Walk to School Day on Wednesday.

Abbett Elementary School students walked to school with Principal Frank Kline. On Thursday, Forest Park Elementary students will walk to school with several staff members.

Walk to School Day events are designed to bring awareness to safety for students walking to school, as well as encouraging walking as a healthy alternative to driving. More than 5,000 Walk to School Day events are planned around the country.

The local events are supported the Fort Wayne Active Transportation Coalition, which supports making transportation safe and accessible in all forms.

Thousands of students around Fort Wayne walk to school each day.