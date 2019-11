FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Fort Wayne Community Schools officials are investigating after a photo that appears to show students sitting on the floor of a bus as it drove during a snow storm Monday afternoon was circulated.

An image shared on the Fort Wayne Community Schools Facebook page Tuesday morning appears to show three unidentified students sitting on the floor of a bus. In a caption, a woman writes, "All I ask is you use the buses with seats today, unlike the bus my daughter rode home yesterday while the snow was coming down."