Video shows Aboite home fully engulfed in flames

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A southwest Fort Wayne home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, and investigators believe it was caused by fireworks.

Firefighters were called around 4:20 a.m. to a home in the 13000 block of Narrows Cove, in the Grey Oaks subdivision off Covington Road.

According to Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gale Stelzer, the homeowners were displaying fireworks that night, and tossed the spent ones in a trash can next to the garage before going to bed. They awoke to a smoke detector and found the trash can and garage ablaze.

Fire evenually took over the entire home.

The family, including parents, children and pets, all got out safely, Stelzer said.

The fire department shared a video of the fire on its Facebook page.