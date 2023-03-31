FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Highway Department has shared an update on one of its biggest projects.

The Bass Road Corridor project has closed the road since mid-October 2022, and the highway department told WANE 15 construction is right on schedule.

Right now, the stretch between Scott and Hadley roads is closed until December of 2023 for bridge construction. This is part of a multi-million dollar upgrade to Bass Road from Hillegas Road.

For many years, this stretch has been a low-lining area with flooding resulting in occasional road closures. A bridge will keep the road open and safe from standing water in the future.

Storm sewer installation is set to begin on Monday, April 3, which is the phase between Wescott Drive and Hadley Road.

This is the fourth phase of the Bass Road Corridor project. The fifth phase from Scott Road to Wescott Drive is under contract and will begin once the bridge phase is complete. Utility relocation work has already begun for phase five.