FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the aftermath of racial unrest at Homestead High School, students at Northrop High School staged a protest during school hours Friday.

Students spilled into the hallways in the afternoon with shouts and chants as some took a knee in protest of injustices in Fort Wayne Community Schools, multiple people who took part told WANE 15.

One person at the school said about half the school seemed to be involved, and that plans for the protest during the first 10 minutes of fifth-period class had been floating amongst the students Friday morning. Another person at the school said officials announced that the bells for classes were being shut down and that all students would be kept in their sixth-period classrooms.

Bathrooms were also locked, another person inside said.

Some water bottles were thrown and some of the students were on each other’s shoulders, but no violence seemed to have occurred.

Fort Wayne Community Schools officials have been contacted and told WANE 15 a response was on the way.