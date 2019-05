VIDEO: Northeast Indiana severe weather Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cloud formation at 600 W 500 N in Grant County (Photo: Dustin Fowler) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cloud formation in Jalapa (Photo: Mark Artherhults ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cloud formation in LaFountaine (Photo: Raelyn Pattinson-Mount ) [ + - ] Video Video Video Video

Severe weather in northeast Indiana prompted multiple thunderstorm and tornado warnings throughout Monday evening.

Viewers from across the area sent in these photos showing cloud formations and hail.