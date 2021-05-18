VIDEO: Last known sighting of missing Syracuse teenager, believed to be in danger

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s been three weeks since a statewide Silver Alert was issued for Aaliyah Ramirez, 14. The alert is still in effect.

As the search for the missing Syracuse teenager continues, a new video has been released showing what family and friends believe is the last video of Aaliyah before she disappeared.

The video shows footage from a doorbell camera at the home where she lives with her father and younger sister. The video shows Aaliyah walking to her bus stop.

An official with the Syracuse Police Department says that Aaliyah is not a runaway and is believed to be in danger. Police believe that Aaliyah may be in Marion, Indiana, or Palm Beach County, Florida, where she has family.

WANE 15 reached out to the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office has not heard back.

Aaliyah is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 138 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack. She went missing from Syracuse on Tuesday, April 27 at 8:01 a.m.

Friends and family have used the hashtag #FindAaliyahRamirez on social media platforms to share her story.

If you have any information on Aaliyah Ramirez, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.