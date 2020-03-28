VIDEO: How the City of Churches deals with new normal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic evolving almost daily, there is no shortage of questions on people's minds. Allen County's Health Commissioner sat down with WANE 15 First News Saturday to answer some of those questions.

One of the things McMahan stressed the most was the importance of making sure tests go to the people who need the results the most. It takes about a week to get test results back from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and commercial labs and that wait will potentially get longer as the volume of tests rises. While more people in the state are getting tested McMahan said it is important that they save the tests only for those patients whose care could change based on their result.