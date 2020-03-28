VIDEO: How the City of Churches deals with new normal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of Fort Wayne’s nick names is the City of Churches.
As of late, local congregations have had to close down their buildings or find alternative means of worship due to COVID-19 concerns.
WANE 15 Photojournalist Carlos Clopton took a drive around the city, looking at church signs to see how services have been impacted by the new normal.
- Sierra cooks pizza logs and makes homemade ranch
- Stimulus Check Calculator: How much money will you get?
- Shop sells ‘hundreds’ of doughnuts starring Dr. Fauci’s face
- National anthem sing-along honors healthcare workers, first responders handling COVID-19 pandemic
- Eiffel Tower lit up to thank French health workers