FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another round of tankers from the Grissom Air Reserve Base flew into Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The air base in Peru, Indiana said some of its KC-135s are set to operate out of Fort Wayne during the early stages of a runway improvement project for Grissom.

The refueling tankers will temporarily call Fort Wayne International Airport and the 122nd Fighter Wing home.

The video above shows a KC-135 flying into the Fort Wayne International Airport.