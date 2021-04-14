Video: Fort Wayne firefighter mows lawn after homeowner suffers heart attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ten days after a teen is killed and three others are injured in a hit and run crash, investigators are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest they believe is involved in the case.

FWPD released multiple images of a man. They describe him as having a slender/average build. Officers say he possibly walks with a limp and was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with blue jeans.