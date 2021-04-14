Video: Fort Wayne firefighter mows lawn after homeowner suffers heart attack

A Fort Wayne firefighter was captured on video mowing a lawn after the homeowner suffered a heart attack. Video from Marianne Raabe shared with WANE 15 showed the firefighter mowing the lawn. According to a neighbor, the homeowner suffered a heart attack while he was mowing his yard. Afterward, the firefighter from Station 13 finished mowing the lawn as a fire engine sat along the street. A spokesman with the Fort Wayne Fire Department said the firefighter was not interested in being identified, and added that it was OK to do things for others without drawing attention to it.